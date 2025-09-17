Complaints about drug dealing prompt police to 'close' house in Peterborough

Police have closed a house in Peterborough following concerns about drug use and dealing.

The full closure order was served on 77 Wharf Road, Woodston, on Thursday (September 11).

It comes after nearby residents voiced worries about criminal activity associated with drug dealing at the premises.

The order, which lasts until December 11, states the flat is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, except for emergency services, Cross Keys Housing Association, and their agents.

Police put up official closure notice at 77 Wharf Road, Woodston, Peterborough

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

The order was granted following a successful application at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

PC Steph Williams, from the southern NPT, said: “Over the past year, we have been working to address the concerns raised by the community about drug dealing and its associated criminality at the address.

“Throughout the duration of the order, we will continue to monitor the situation and deal with any breaches.

"I hope this work shows residents we are listening to their concerns and will continue to take action against those causing the issues.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached should contact police via the webchat service or online forms at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report

Those without internet access should call 101.