Class A drug dealer from Peterborough jailed after police respond to reports of "cuckooing"

Police uncovered messages relating to drug dealing on various mobile phones

A drug dealer found hiding heroin and crack cocaine in his socks has been jailed for more than three years.

Callum English, 24, was arrested in Fletton High Street on 31 March after Cambridgeshire police received a call “reporting concerns for a vulnerable person who was potentially being exploited by English at a home in Stanground”.

A force spokesperson explained: “Neighbourhood Support Team officers headed to the area when they spotted English as a passenger in a Renault Clio that was heading towards their unmarked police car.

“The officers activated their blue lights and indicated for the Clio to pull over, and English and the driver were both detained for a search.

“A “burner” mobile phone was found where English had been sat in the car, with a part-written outgoing message on the screen relating to the supply of class A drugs, and two small wraps of class A drugs were found in the top of one of his socks.”

A search of English’s home in Arundel Road, Walton, Peterborough, found further mobile phones which were downloaded and uncovered bulk messaging relating to drug dealing.

English appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, 21 May, where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

PC Charlie Adams, who made the arrest, said: "Thanks to a member of the public reporting cuckooing and our swift response, we were able to locate English and arrest him.

“I would urge members of the public to familiarise themselves with the signs of cuckooing – where drug dealers take over someone’s home and use it as a base to carry out their criminal activity – and report any concerns to us.”

Anyone with information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.