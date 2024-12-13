Class A drug dealer from Peterborough jailed after police raid Orton home

Police raided the drug dealer’s home – only to find him absent and his mother sleeping

A Peterborough drug dealer who has been convicted of class A dealing twice in as many years has been jailed.

Ryan McBride, 22, handed himself into police on the afternoon of 23 October after the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at his home earlier that morning.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “Just before 6am, officers raided the house in Eldern, Orton Malborne, only to find McBride’s bedroom empty, but the television left on and his mother asleep in the neighbouring bedroom, believing he was also asleep next door.

“In 2022, McBride was convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, following a warrant at the same home where drugs, multiple mobile phones and almost £1,000 in cash were found in his bedroom.

“Despite this conviction and receiving a suspended prison sentence, McBride continued to involve himself in the dealing of class A drugs.

“Police had received information about a phone number being operated by McBride to sell class A drugs predominantly across the Orton area, prompting the latest warrant at his home.

“Knowing he was wanted and police were out looking for him, McBride handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station later that day where he was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, all of which he admitted in court the following day and has been on remand in prison since.”

Today (Thursday), he appeared at Huntingdon Law Court where he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

PC Charlie Adams, from the Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Despite no drugs being found on McBride or in his home, through working with our colleagues in our intelligence department and analysing his mobile phone, we were able to evidence he played a part in running a county line and used the phone to send out bulk messages offering the supply of class A and B drugs.

“County lines are often linked with serious violence and exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities, including children. We are working hard to disrupt these groups and information from the public can greatly help that.”