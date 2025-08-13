Cambridgeshire police officer charged with rape, sexual assault and coercive behaviour

A Cambridgeshire officer has appeared in court on serious sexual assault charges.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “PC Christopher Cawdery from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (based in Cambridgeshire) has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of rape and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.”

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on 12 August and is due to appear again on 11 September for a plea and pre-trial hearing.

He is currently suspended from duty.