Burglar jailed after targeting the same building in Peterborough three times in one day
A burglar who broke into the same building three times has been jailed.
Thomas Howden, 36, first burgled offices at New England House, in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 1.40am on Monday, 14 April.
A Cambs police spokesperson said: “He was caught on CCTV trying doors inside and he managed to get inside two offices but nothing was stolen.
“Later that evening, Howden broke into two more offices and stole a bag of property before leaving.
“Howden broke in a third time on Tuesday, 7 May, by breaking a door but stole nothing.”
On Tuesday (22 October), at Cambridge Crown Court, Howden, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 months, having pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary.
PC Aneesah Mahmood said: “Howden caused disruption to the businesses based at New England House so I’m glad he’s faced justice.
“Not content with two break-ins on the same day, he brazenly returned for a third attempt, but was arrested later that day.”