Brothers jailed after exploiting vulnerable drug user in Huntingdon and threatening to "firebomb" their home

Two brothers who exploited a vulnerable drug user using threats of violence and intimidation to deal class A drugs have been jailed.

Between November and March, Shoaib and Haroon Mohammed facilitated a drug dealing operation across the town, Cambs Police said, “coercing a vulnerable drug user into storing large quantities of drugs in their home”.

A force spokesperson explained: “Haroon, 23, even threatened to ‘firebomb’ the home over a drug debt, while Shoaib, 25, attempted to interfere with the investigation by making calls from prison urging a witness to withdraw a statement.”

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (21 October), Shoaib, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and perverting the course of justice.

Shoaib and Haroon Mohammed

Haroon, of Sallowbush Road, received three years and eight months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and threatening to destroy property.

The pair were both handed ten-year restraining orders preventing contact with the witness involved in the case.

Detective Constable Edward McAuley, who investigated, commented: “Shoaib and Haroon exploited vulnerable drug users to help facilitate their drug dealing operation, using threats and intimidation to maintain control.

“We hope these sentences demonstrate our commitment to dismantling networks who endanger our communities by putting those responsible before the courts.”