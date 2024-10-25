'Brazen' burglar jailed after targeting two properties and a car in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The burglar hit one of his victims in the face with a flip flop

A man has been jailed for a year and eight months after he burgled two properties in the space of a few hours.

Joshua Davidson, 32, reached through the window of a ground floor flat in Briar Way, Eastfield, Peterborough, and made off with a vase from the window ledge at about 5.50am on 29 May, Cambs Police said.

Davidson was captured on CCTV attempting to conceal the stolen vase under his jacket as he cycled away.

Joshua Davidson

A force spokesperson said: “Just over an hour later, Davidson brazenly entered a property in Cavendish Street, Eastfield, and stole various items including a car key, a fob, a wallet containing bank cards and driving licences, as well as two packets of cigarettes. He had got in through the front door which had been left ajar.

“The victims, two men, confronted Davidson as he tried to steal from their car parked outside, but he made off on foot after striking one of the victims to the face with a flip flop.

“However, they had managed to photograph the man responsible, and police identified Davidson.”

Joshua Davidson, of Wisbech Road, Thorney, was arrested on 26 June and was jailed at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (18 October) after he pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary dwelling and theft.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Burglaries are very intrusive and can leave people feeling violated and scared in their own homes.

“Davidson showed no regard for his victims and was extremely brazen.

“We take all burglaries seriously and will do everything we can to put people like Davidson behind bars.”