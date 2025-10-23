Blackmailer who threatened victim in the back of a taxi in Peterborough is jailed

A blackmailer who threatened a man and forced him to hand over money has been jailed for two years.

Omar Afzal, 36, spotted the victim in a taxi in Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough, on 20 January last year.

“The victim was waiting for a friend to return to the vehicle when Afzal got in, began making threats towards the victim and suggested he had a weapon,” a spokesperson for Cambs Police explained.

“The friend approached the vehicle and, worried about the victim, told Afzal to get out. He refused and told the man to get into the front passenger seat.

“Afzal threatened the victim and demanded £100. The man refused but handed over £20 to appease him.

“Afzal, who had one leg out of the taxi, demanded more money, but the vehicle drove off, leaving him behind.”

The victim went to police and reported the matter, leading to Afzal being arrested. When Afzal was searched, officers found a small bag of cannabis in his jacket pocket.

Afzal, of Granville Street, Peterborough, admitted possession of cannabis, but denied blackmail.

On Tuesday, 14 October, at Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed for two years and four months, having been found guilty of the charge following a trial at the same court in May.

DC Miskin said: “Blackmail is a serious offence that can leave victims feeling frightened and vulnerable.

“The victim in this case was simply waiting for a friend. Afzal knew the victim and knew that he was fearful of him and his reputation; and he decided to exploit the situation for his own gain.

“No one should be made to feel intimidated or coerced into handing over money, no matter the value. We take offences like this incredibly seriously and will do all we can to get justice for victims.”