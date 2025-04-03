Ban for drink driver after he crashed into zebra crossing in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I don’t need to say how dangerous drink driving is, and this case exemplifies it”

A drink driver from Peterborough has been banned from the roads after he crashed into a road sign.

Marcel Holub, 26, was driving a black Volkswagen Golf in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 12.20am on 8 March, when he turned into Burghley Road.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “As he did so he crashed into a zebra crossing sign.

“A member of the public flagged down a nearby police car and Holub was breathalysed.

“As well as failing the test, officers discovered he was uninsured.

“At a police station, Holub provided another positive breath test which gave a reading of 74, with the legal limit being 35.”

On Wednesday (25 March), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Holub, of Padholme Road, Peterborough, was banned from driving for 20 months, having pleaded guilty to driving when above the legal alcohol limit, driving with no insurance and driving without due care and attention.

PC James Brand said: “Holub was lucky he hit a sign as opposed to a pedestrian or another road user. I don’t need to say how dangerous drink driving is, and this case exemplifies it.”