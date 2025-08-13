Alcohol thief jailed after four-day crime spree across Peterborough where he assaulted shop workers

By Gemma Gadd
Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:12 BST
A man has been jailed after he stole 13 bottles of alcohol from shops in Peterborough over a four-day crime spree.

Jonathan Aspinwall, 36, stole the alcohol from Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 1 August, Tesco in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, on 2 August, and Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Walton, on 3 August.

Most Popular

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He was arrested in Bourges Boulevard by the Spree Offender Team on Friday (8 August) for the thefts as well as the assault of two shop staff and the theft of various items from Matalan, in Maskew Avenue, on 4 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Aspinwall, of no fixed address, was jailed for 36 weeks at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (9 August) for the offences, which he admitted, as well as being in possession of a knife at Peterborough Railway Station in September 2023. He must also pay £100 in compensation to each assault victim.”

Crime news.placeholder image
Crime news.

PC Stacey Ireson, who investigated, commented: “Shop staff should not be subjected to violence while doing their job. With the support of our new Spree Offender Team in Peterborough, we will continue to tackle retail crime by supporting businesses and arresting those involved.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice