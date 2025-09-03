A shoplifter who repeatedly breached a court order has been jailed for a year

A shoplifter who repeatedly breached a court order banning him from Peterborough shopping centre has been jailed for a year.

Iltaf Hussain (40), entered Morrisons Daily in Bretton, Peterborough, on three occasions and stole almost £400 worth of goods between July 31 and August 12.

It meant that Hussain was breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that he was given in September last year.

The order bans him from entering the Bretton Centre, as bordered by Flaxlands, Rightwell East, and Bretton Way.

Hussain, of no fixed address, was jailed for a year after admitting the three thefts and three breaches of the order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on August 26..

PC Sam Malton, from the northern Spree Offender Team, said: “Since being made subject of the order, Hussain has been convicted for 12 breaches, all resulting in time in prison.

“The team are dedicated to supporting those affected by the actions of prolific offenders by arresting these individuals and putting them before the courts.”

Anyone with information about Hussain breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Those without internet access should call 101.