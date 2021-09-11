Concern growing for missing Peterborough man last seen in Wisbech

Andrew Noble, 65, was last seen at the Wheatsheaf pub in Wisbech.

Concern is growing for the welfare of the man who has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

He is from Peterborough but had been to Wisbech Hospital on Thursday morning.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen him to contact police and particularly any bus or taxi drivers who gave him a lift between Peterborough and Wisbech.

Andrew has a shaved head, grey beard and was wearing a dark hooded top with drawstrings around the neck, lighter trousers, and white trainers.