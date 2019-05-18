Classic car and bike show will be a wheel-y great family day out

One of the most popular regional shows, the long established Maxey Classic Car & Bike Show returns on Saturday, August 10, at the picturesque lakeside venue in the village.

Now in its 18th year, the Maxey event - held at Quarry Lane, Maxey, a mile off the A15 south of Market Deeping - promises to attract a large entry of two and four-wheel vehicles.

The show opens to the public at 11am, with judging taking place between 1pm and 3.30pm.

Organised by the Maxey Charity Club, all the show’s profits - which last year was £3,000 - is donated to local good causes.

Started in 2001, the event has become increasingly well-known over the years and continues to attract over 350 vehicles, which include a wide range of classics, exotics like modern Ferraris, kit cars and 4x4s and the classic motorcycle class which gets more popular each year.

The show motto is: “If you drive it or ride it and you love it, come along and show it”.

There is no need to book your vehicle in, just turn up for a great day out for all the family, with live music from Paul Lake and the jazz band Herbie Lamb Quartet, real ale bar, BBQ and children’s amusements. Admission is just £5 with free entry for exhibitors and under 14’s.

For more information go to www.maxeyclassiccarandbikeshow.com