Charity Sands celebrates 40 years of helping bereaved parents

Stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands celebrated its 40th anniversary at Serpentine Green in Hampton.

Sally Boylan, chair of the Peterborough and Stamford Sands group, said: “Many members of our group are bereaved parents, so we know how devastating it is when a baby dies – whether recently or long ago.

“Our group has supported many bereaved parents in the past and will continue to do so for as long as they need us.”

The group meets on a Thursday once a month from 7pm to 9pm at the ABAX Stadium in London Road. For further information email: Peterboroughstamfordsands@yahoo.com.

Pictured are: Jade Baxter, Amy Eagling, Sally, Martha McCann (6), Lucy MacRae, Oliver Convelly (2) from Sands and Emma Fordham from The Comfort Mummy Foundation.