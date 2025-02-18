Celebrating value of apprentices to Peterborough's Codem Composites and Baker Perkins

​The key role of apprentices in the development of two Peterborough engineering companies was on display as part of the National Apprenticeship Week 2025 celebrations.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and Rachel Nicholls, principal and chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, visited Codem Composites, of Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, and Baker Perkins, of Manor Drive, Paston Parkway, to see how apprenticeships are helping to develop the next generation of skilled professionals.

The visits provided an opportunity for discussions about workforce challenges, skills shortages, and the critical role of apprenticeships in upskilling employees and supporting business growth.

At Codem Composites, a specialist in advanced composite solutions, Mr Pakes and Ms Nicholls met with managing director Kevin Doherty to learn about the value of apprenticeships to the company.

Mr Doherty said: “Apprentices have been an integral part of Codem’s growth and recruitment strategy for many years.

"The expansion and development of advanced materials have provided a perfect platform to train a new breed of engineers.

At Baker Perkins, specialists in food processing technology, the visit focused on its on-site apprenticeship academy.

Suzanne Dellar, director of HR, said: “A highly skilled workforce is essential to Baker Perkins’ ability to compete in international markets for high-value machinery.

"Apprenticeships have proven over many years to be the most effective way of ensuring we have the skills we need.

"Our partnership with IEG ensures that our apprentice training program continues to go from strength to strength.”

1 . Apprentices Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, chats to Kevin Doherty, managing director of Codem Composites Group, centre, and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes Photo: IEG Photo Sales

2 . Apprentices Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, second left, and Rachel Nicholls, centre, at Baker Perkins in Peterborough Photo: IEG Photo Sales

