Car pulled from river on side of Fenland road after reports of collision

A car was pulled from a river that runs along a Fenland road.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:12 pm

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Chatteris, Wisbech and Dogsthorpe fire stations were called to a road traffic collision on the B1098 near Stonea at 8.45am on Saturday.

The crews arrived to find a car in the water and recovered it to the river bank. No people were in the car.

The crews returned to their stations by 11.15am.

Fire and rescue crews pull the car from the river
