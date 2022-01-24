Car pulled from river on side of Fenland road after reports of collision
A car was pulled from a river that runs along a Fenland road.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:12 pm
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Chatteris, Wisbech and Dogsthorpe fire stations were called to a road traffic collision on the B1098 near Stonea at 8.45am on Saturday.
The crews arrived to find a car in the water and recovered it to the river bank. No people were in the car.
The crews returned to their stations by 11.15am.