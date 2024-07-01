Car destroyed on B1043 at Stilton as firefighters spend an hour tackling blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car was destroyed in an inferno near Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have released images of the blaze, that happened at about 8pm on Thursday evening. The flames were brought under control by 9pm, but crews stayed on scene to make sure it was safe.
A spokesperson for the service said: “This is the scene of a car fire that our firefighters arrived to on Thursday evening.
“The crews, who came from Huntingdon and Sawtry, worked hard to extinguish the fire on the B1043 near Stilton, and make the area safe.
“No one was injured and the crews were able to leave the scene after a couple of hours.”
The service said that the fire was caused accidentally