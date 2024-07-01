Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one had been injured in the incident

A car was destroyed in an inferno near Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have released images of the blaze, that happened at about 8pm on Thursday evening. The flames were brought under control by 9pm, but crews stayed on scene to make sure it was safe.

A spokesperson for the service said: “This is the scene of a car fire that our firefighters arrived to on Thursday evening.

“The crews, who came from Huntingdon and Sawtry, worked hard to extinguish the fire on the B1043 near Stilton, and make the area safe.

“No one was injured and the crews were able to leave the scene after a couple of hours.”