Car collides with house in Peterborough
A car has collided with a house in Peterborough this morning (January 6).
The incident happened at around 6:30am on Jupiter Avenue in Cardea.
Witnesses described seeing the car swerve to avoid a collision before skidding on ice and into the house.
The driver was taken to hospital but is not thought to have suffered serious injuries and no arrests have been made.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.04am today (January 6) with reports a car had collided with a house in Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough.
“Emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital. Details of injuries are unclear but not thought to be serious.
“Nobody in the house was injured and no arrest have been made.”