Car collides with house in Peterborough

The car crashed into a house on Jupiter Avenue.

The incident happened at around 6:30am on Jupiter Avenue in Cardea.

Witnesses described seeing the car swerve to avoid a collision before skidding on ice and into the house.

The driver was taken to hospital but is not thought to have suffered serious injuries and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.04am today (January 6) with reports a car had collided with a house in Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough.

“Emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital. Details of injuries are unclear but not thought to be serious.