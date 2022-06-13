Police have launched an appeal for information after a fatal crash near Peterborough at the weekend.

The 29-year-old man was driving a yellow Mercedes A Class when it was involved in a collision with a blue Mercedes Vito at 11.51pm on Saturday evening on the A47 at Thorney Toll.

Paramedics attended but the man, from Crawley, died at the scene.

A man has been arrested after a fatal crash on the A47 near Peterborough

Three other men who were travelling in the A Class were seriously injured and are receiving treatment in hospital.

A 47-year-old man from March has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said he remains in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.