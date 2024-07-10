Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Areas of Fletton and Woodston are affected.

A power cut has seen many homes and businesses located on Oundle Road as well as in Fletton and Woodston left without power.

The incident was first flagged to UK Power Networks on Tuesday evening (July 9) with officers travelling the scene at around 8pm.

The issue has been attributed to a fault with an underground electricity cable and it now expected to be fixed until into Wednesday afternoon.

The map of the affected area.

At 9:12am, an update was issued which that excavations were going to begin to reach the underground cables required for repairs.

This stated: “We're sorry your power has now been off for several hours and we're working as quickly as possible to get you back on.

It is always our aim to get you back on as fast as possible, so at first we try to redirect power or replace safety equipment. If this fails, we have no option but to try and locate the cause of the fault, and this may involve a cable repair.