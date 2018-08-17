New play equipment is made possible by Peterborough company

Have your say

Donations from a Peterborough business have helped fund new facilities at Sacrewell Farm and Country Centre.

Barnack Estates UK has helped with the creation of outside play areas, including a giant sandpit and the Sacrewell Trec.

Company chairman Rob Facer and Kirstin Garizio, also of Barnack Estates, officially opened the sandpit and Trec.

The Trec has been designed by Richard Hadfield, strategic projects manager at Sacrewell, and includes a obstacles that might be found on a country walk.

Barnack donated 10 tonnes of sand and five tonnes of materials including gravel, pebbles and play bark.

Debbie Queen, Sacrewell’s general manager, said: “We’re grateful to Barnack Estates. These donations have made a huge difference to us.”

Mr Facer said: “We’re delighted to help Sacrewell develop these exciting play areas.

“Sacrewell is a much loved local institution and has always offered children and families plenty of opportunities to play indoors and out.

“The new play areas will allow children to exercise their imaginations as they take on the challenge of the Trec or dig fortreasure in the sandpit.”