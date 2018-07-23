Historic Deanery on sale for £1 million

The historic Old Deanery has been put up for sale by Peterborough Cathedral as it looks to secure its future.

The Grade II listed building is on the market for £1.1 million as the cash strapped cathedral aims to boost its finances.

The Old Deanery - parts of which date back 700 years - was the home of the Dean of Peterborough until 2017, and sits in 2.4 acres of gardens.

The Dean of Peterborough The Very Rev Chris Dalliston said it was sad to see the sale of the Old Deanery. He said: “The sale of the Old Deanery at Peterborough is part of a long term strategy to secure the future of the cathedral so that it can continue its ministry at the heart of the city, not just in this 900th year but well into the future. Inevitably there is some sadness in such a process but we look forward to a positive relationship with whoever takes ownership of the property.”

Toby Wood, from the Peterborough Civic Society, said he was concerned the sale of the Old Deanery would lead to more sales being made in the future. He said: “It is extremely concerning that the cathedral appears to be in such a dire financial state. The Civic Society hopes that the Church of England can find ways to protect and safeguard this vital part of our local and national heritage.”

The property is being sold by estate agents Savills. James Abbott, head of residential sales at Savills Stamford, comments: “Savills Stamford is delighted to be helping in the sale of such a significant and historic Grade II listed property. What truly sets it apart is its fine architectural details including corner turrets facing the cathedral and what has to be one of the largest gardens in the centre of the city.”

Anyone interested in the property should contact Savills on 01780 484 696.