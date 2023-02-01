Burst water main causes delays on North Bank Road and leaves homes with low pressure

Anglian Water are working to fix a burst water main on a main route between Peterborough and Whittlesey.

The pipe burst on Northey Road, at the junction with North Bank, more than a week ago, and is causing long delays to traffic at busy times.

Residents living near by have said road closures have been put in place – but some drivers have been ignoring them

Some residents have said they still have low water pressure in their homes as a result of the problems, and there have been reports of flooding on the road and at properties near-by.

A report on the Anglian Water website has said they are working to fix the issues, but there is no information on when the problem will be repaired.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water for more information.

For more information, visit www.anglianwater.co.uk/services/water-supply/leakage/report-a-leak/