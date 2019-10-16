Burger and shakes restaurant opens in Peterborough city centre

Smokin Burgers and Shakes at Broadway EMN-191015-204606009
There is a treat in store for lovers of gourmet burgers and thick shakes, with a new restaurant opening in Peterborough city centre.

Smokin Burgers & Shakes has replaced Oriental Grill on Broadway - opposite Central Library.

It is a venture backed by Wahid Rehman and business partner Sunny Hussain who runs the restaurant which opened on Sunday after a redecorating inside, rejigging the kitchen and installing new signage.

It is not unlike an American diner-type venue, with variously topped 4oz and 8oz handmade burgers, plus chicken and vegetarian options, on the menu alongside a wide variety of milkshakes.

Wahid got the idea from a family venture in Manchester which was doing well.

“I liked the concept - a sort of American diner with burgers and shakes - and waited until we found the right location, we didn’t want somewhere too big.

“It is a nice size downstairs and we have a room upstairs for parties or family groups.

“I don’ think there is anything like it in Peterborough, particularly our milkshakes which are really thick and made with a special machine that they just don’t make any more.

“The burgers are handmade and we have chicken burgers and chicken wings, plus protein shakes, for the more health conscious.”

