Breakdown recovery driver seriously injured in hit-and-run on Frank Perkins in Peterborough
The man was struck on the Frank Perkins Parkway on January 11.
A breakdown driver has been left with serious injuries after being hit while working on a car in Peterborough.
The driver of the car failed to stop after hitting the driver on the eastbound carriageway of the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway at around 8.15pm on Wednesday evening.
The breakdown driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the road and the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it get in touch either online or via 101, quoting incident 434 of 11 January.