Roman Golf Empire is a unique mini golf course located at Dobbies Garden Centre Peterborough.

A new 18-hole mini golf course has opened at a Peterborough garden centre – with features for all ages.

The new course will see players explore the ‘Roman Empire', which sees a number of huge Roman-themed obstacles including the Colosseum.

The course is also fitted with its own smoking volcano and a selfie station on top of a Roman chariot.

The new course is located inside Dobbies Garden Centre, in Hampton, alongside the existing 12 hole mini golf course.

Lara Groome, Manager at Peterborough Minigolf Peterborough said "It felt amazing to open in Peterborough over the weekend.

"There’s fun for all the family, from young players, which we will have small clubs available for, right through to grandparents.

"The course is interactive and entertaining with noises and fun little features to look out for.”