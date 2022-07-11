Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was left with serious injuries following a collision with a van.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Lynn Road and Walton Road in Wisbech at about 10.20pm on Friday.

The 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

The boy was seriously injured in the incident

The van driver, a 24-year-old year man from Wisbech St Mary, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving, driving while unfit through drink and/or drugs and driving whilst over the specified drug limit and has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “This was a very traumatic incident for all involved and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us.