Bomb squad called to Peterborough home after 'suspicious devices found' following sudden death in Bretton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bomb squad was called to a Peterborough home after suspicious devices were found following the report of a sudden death in the city.

Emergency services were called to the home in Deerleap, Bretton on Saturday evening (March 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After officers discovered the devices, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to deal with the items. The last of them was destroyed today.

Emergency services were called to Deerleap on Saturday evening