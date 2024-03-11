Bomb squad called to Peterborough home after 'suspicious devices found' following sudden death in Bretton
The bomb squad was called to a Peterborough home after suspicious devices were found following the report of a sudden death in the city.
Emergency services were called to the home in Deerleap, Bretton on Saturday evening (March 9).
After officers discovered the devices, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to deal with the items. The last of them was destroyed today.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ““We were called at about 5pm on Saturday (9 March) with reports of a sudden death in Deerleap, Bretton.“The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner.“Whilst at the property, officers discovered a number of suspicious devices.“These were assessed and destroyed by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD). The last item was detonated this morning (11 March).”