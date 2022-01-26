Body found in hunt for missing man
Police searching for a missing Spalding man have found a body.
On Monday 24 January, shortly after 2pm, officers were called to a field, off West Road, South Drove, Spalding, where the body of a man had been found.
A Lincolnshire police spokesman said; “We believe this to be the body of local man Matthew Hunt, who went missing in April 2021. There are no suspicious circumstances and it is believed that he had been there for some considerable time. “This has now been passed to the Coroner’s Office to arrange the process of a formal identification.
“Matthew’s family have been informed and we send them our deepest condolences.”
Matthew (47) was last seen in Brownlow Crescent in Pinchbeck at 8.30am on Wednesday April 28 2021. There was a reported sighting of him on May 6 in Pinchbeck.