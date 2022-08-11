Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’ in a collision on Fletton Avenue in Peterborough last night.

The incident, which involved an Audi car, happened just after 9pm.

Witnesses described a number of emergency vehicles, including police and ambulances, arriving at the scene within minutes of the collision happening.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash

The witnesses also said the collision forced the road to be closed for some time while the emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the biker’s injuries were not thought to be life threatening – but they did need hospital treatment. The spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.05pm yesterday (10 August) with reports of a collision in Fletton Avenue, Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene of the collision, which involved a motorcycle and a car.