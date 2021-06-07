Appeal to trace missing Nathan

Have you seen missing Nathan?

Nathan Cowell, 29, was last seen at the Riverside Car Park, in Riverside Road, at just after 8pm yesterday (6 June).

He has not returned to his home in Huntingdon or turned up to work today.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nathan’s welfare and searches are being carried out in the area as part of efforts to locate him.

Nathan is described as 5’ 9”, of medium build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers with a white sports t-shirt with the number 17 on the back.