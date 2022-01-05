Appeal after two pedestrians seriously injured in collision close to A1
Police have issued an appeal after two pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a car on a slip road of the A1 near Stamford.
A red Peugeot 206 struck the pedestrians on the slip road of the northbound carriageway for the B1081 at Carpenters Lodge at just after 11.40am on Thursday (December 30).
Police and paramedics attended and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, while a 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital. Both pedestrians suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged.
The driver of the Peugeot, a woman, remained on scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.
PC Doug McColm said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with any information has been urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 189 of 30 December.
Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.