Air ambulance attends medical “incident” in Peterborough city centre

Ambulances attended an incident on Broadway.

The air ambulance was seen in the skies over the city at around 11am and is believed to have landed close to the Stanley Recreation Ground.

Two ambulances, as well as an Ambulance Operational Commander vehichle then arrived along Broadway.

A Magpas spokesperson said: “The Magpas advanced medical team were called to an incident in Peterborough this morning and landed via the Magpas Air Ambulance at 11:19am.”

