A605 fully reopened after closure caused by overturned lorry near Peterborough service station

The A605 has reopened after being closed in the early hours of the morning (May 21) by an overturned lorry near a Peterborough service station.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:12 pm
The overturned lorry on the A605. Photo: Kyle Parrish.

The lorry overturned close to the Haddon Services at around 5am this morning.

Peterborough Police tweeted at 5:16am to say that they expected the road to be closed for between two and three hours. Motorists, however, reported that the road remained closed at 11am, well beyond that timeframe.

The recovery work has now been completed, however, and the road in both directions between A1M (Peterborough/Oundle) and Elton turn-off has been fully reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

RELATED:

Overturned lorry blocks A605 near Peterborough service station