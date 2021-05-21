A605 fully reopened after closure caused by overturned lorry near Peterborough service station
The A605 has reopened after being closed in the early hours of the morning (May 21) by an overturned lorry near a Peterborough service station.
The lorry overturned close to the Haddon Services at around 5am this morning.
Peterborough Police tweeted at 5:16am to say that they expected the road to be closed for between two and three hours. Motorists, however, reported that the road remained closed at 11am, well beyond that timeframe.
The recovery work has now been completed, however, and the road in both directions between A1M (Peterborough/Oundle) and Elton turn-off has been fully reopened.
