The A605 Cardea bypass in Peterborough was closed for two hours this morning (Thursday) after emergency services were called to reports of concern for a woman.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the road at 5.50am today following the reports.

The road was closed between the Amazon warehouse and the junction for Whittlesey while all the services worked at the scene to ensure the woman was safe.

The A605 was closed this morning

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.51am this morning (Thursday) with reports of concern for a woman on the A605 at Stanground (bypass for Cardea).

“All three emergency services attended.

“The road was closed between the Amazon distribution centre and the Whittlesey turn off, but re-opened just before 8am.”