A47 westbound re-opened in Peterborough after emergency incident closed road

Police have re-opened the westbound carriageway of the A47 in Peterborough after an emergency incident closed the road.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:49 pm
The westbound carriageway is shut

Cambridgeshire police tweeted just after noon to say: “A47 Peterborough from Gresley Way, Westbound carriageway closed. Vehicles being directed off from Junction 18 onto Bourges Boulevard.”

Emergency services were called due to concern for a woman. A police spokesman said the woman had been brought to safety, and was being taken to hospital.

