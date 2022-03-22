A47 westbound re-opened in Peterborough after emergency incident closed road
Police have re-opened the westbound carriageway of the A47 in Peterborough after an emergency incident closed the road.
By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:49 pm
Cambridgeshire police tweeted just after noon to say: “A47 Peterborough from Gresley Way, Westbound carriageway closed. Vehicles being directed off from Junction 18 onto Bourges Boulevard.”
Emergency services were called due to concern for a woman. A police spokesman said the woman had been brought to safety, and was being taken to hospital.