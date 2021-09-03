A47 closed between Guyhirn and Thorney following crash involving car, lorry and caravan

The A47 is closed between Guyhirn and Thorney following a crash.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:50 pm

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.30pm today (3 September) with reports of a collision on the A47 near Thorney.

“The collision, which involved a car, a HGV and a caravan, has blocked the road between Thorney and Ring’s End.

“The road has been closed while the incident is being dealt with.”

The scene of the crash. Pic: BCH Road Policing

A police spokesman said ‘everyone was OK’ following the crash.