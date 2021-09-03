A47 closed between Guyhirn and Thorney following crash involving car, lorry and caravan
The A47 is closed between Guyhirn and Thorney following a crash.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:50 pm
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 1.30pm today (3 September) with reports of a collision on the A47 near Thorney.
“The collision, which involved a car, a HGV and a caravan, has blocked the road between Thorney and Ring’s End.
“The road has been closed while the incident is being dealt with.”
A police spokesman said ‘everyone was OK’ following the crash.