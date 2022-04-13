A16 between Dogsthorpe and Crowland re-opens more than eight hours after fatal collision
Van driver died in collision which also involved two lorries
The A16 between Dogsthorpe and Crowland has re-opened following a fatal crash earlier this morning.
A man died after the van he was driving was involved in the collision, which also involved two lorries. No further details on any injuries suffered by anyone else in the incident have been released by emergency services.
The road was closed at 8.20am to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and carry out investigations.
This afternoon, at around 4.30pm, the road was able to re-open.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting incident 90 of 13 April.