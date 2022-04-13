A16 between Dogsthorpe and Crowland re-opens more than eight hours after fatal collision

The A16 between Dogsthorpe and Crowland has re-opened following a fatal crash earlier this morning.

A man died after the van he was driving was involved in the collision, which also involved two lorries. No further details on any injuries suffered by anyone else in the incident have been released by emergency services.

The road was closed at 8.20am to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and carry out investigations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road has now re-opened

This afternoon, at around 4.30pm, the road was able to re-open.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.