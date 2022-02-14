A1 blocked at Peterborough following ‘multi vehicle collision’
The A1 has been blocked near Peterborough following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the northbound carriageway.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:01 pm
A spokesman for National Highways said the road is closed between the A47 junction and the B1081 near Stamford.
The Highways spokesman said there were no details on how serious the collision was, or how long the delays would be.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for more details.
More as we have it...