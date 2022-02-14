A1 blocked at Peterborough following ‘multi vehicle collision’

A spokesman for National Highways said the road is closed between the A47 junction and the B1081 near Stamford.

The Highways spokesman said there were no details on how serious the collision was, or how long the delays would be.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for more details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road is blocked near Peterborough