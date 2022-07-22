8 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Peterborough

Are you even from Peterborough if you’ve never heard of these before?

There are many words associated with the Peterborough dialect, stemming from its colourful city full of interesting history and character, which you’re unlikely to hear elsewhere.

We asked our readers to tell us one word they would associate with living in the town – which people from other parts of the country might not understand.

As language and time moves on, many of these slang terms have ended up falling out of fashion.

We’ve picked out many classic Peterborough sayings, phrases and pronunciations that we’ve come to know and love – how many do you still use?

Join in the conversation on our Facebook page and add some sayings you or your elders from Peterborough often use.

1. ‘Alright m’duck?' Some may argue m’duck came from our ends, others may debate Nottinghamshire. But we all know the term is an affectionate term for another person and we’ll say it anyway. Photo Sales

2. Ent, kent, shent This commonly used slang loosely translates into ‘I haven’t, I can’t and I shall not be’. Photo Sales

3. Woolies It’s certainly an oldie but a goodie. Do you remember asking your pals to meet you at Woolies on a Saturday for a bag of pick’n’mix and a wonder round the CDs. Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Shuffle If you're of a certain age, you will remember the Bull & Dolphin pub in Lower Bridge Street where a dance evolved to the song Love Won't Be Denied by Len Boone - which is a sort-of disco line dance that creeps out at many work Christmas parties. Photo Sales