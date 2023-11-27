News you can trust since 1948
79-year-old woman dies following crash near Peterborough

A further two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:50 GMT
A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision on the A16 near Peterborough.

A silver Ford Fiesta travelling eastbound was in collision with a silver Kia Sorento travelling in the opposite direction at about 6.10pm on Friday, November 24.

The passenger in the Sorento, a 79-year-old woman from the Barnsley area, in South Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene while its driver, a 79-year-old woman from the Spalding area, in Lincolnshire, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

The crash occurred on the A16.

The Fiesta driver, a 33-year-old, from Sawtry, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of either vehicle in the build-up to it, should report it through the force website using reference CC-24112023-0372.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.