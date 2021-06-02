Prime Day Arrives on 21st and 22nd June – Two Days of Epic Savings on More than 2 Million Deals Worldwide

Prime Day 2021 will feature can’t miss deals from top brands including LEGO, Bosch, Fitbit and Philips and more than a million deals globally from small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon

As part of Amazon’s investment of more than $100 million worldwide to help small business selling partners succeed: Prime members can get a £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store from 7th – 20th June

AmazonSmile, Amazon's charity initiative that allows customers to support their favourite charity at no extra cost to the customer or charity each time they shop, is now available on the Amazon App: For Prime members activating for the first time from today until 22nd June, Amazon will donate 5% of their first qualifying Prime Day purchase to their chosen charity – 10x the regular donation rate

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event will be held on 21st and 22nd June, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. The shopping extravaganza will deliver Prime members over two million deals worldwide across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, and more, along with the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more. Prime Day kicks off at 00.01am on 21st June and runs through 23.59pm on 22nd June for Prime members in the UK, U.S., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia. From today, when a Prime member activates AmazonSmile, Amazon's charity initiative that allows customers to support their favourite charity at no extra cost to the customer or charity each time they shop, in the UK Amazon App, Amazon will donate 5% of the purchase price of their first qualifying Prime Day purchase to their chosen charity – that’s 10 times the normal donation. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.co.uk/primeday to participate in Prime Day. Stay up to date on Prime Day by asking Alexa. Just say, “Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day.”

Prime members will be able to support small this Prime Day, with more than a million deals available worldwide from small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, customers can get a £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store from 7th – 20th June. This Prime Day and throughout the rest of 2021, Amazon will spend more than $100 million globally on new promotional activities that encourage customers to shop from small businesses selling on Amazon. Prime Day provides small businesses with an opportunity to market their products to millions of Prime members around the world who are excited to shop for great deals.

“This Prime Day, we’re offering Prime members millions of deals from great brands which we know our customers love. We’re also continuing our support for the small businesses selling on Amazon by running our ‘spend £10 get £10 offer’, which will help thousands of smaller companies in the run up to Prime Day,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager. “As a Prime Day first, we’re also delighted to be increasing our donations to charity when customers shop through AmazonSmile, so there is plenty for everyone this year.”

Don’t Miss Out on Prime Day Savings

48-Hours to Save this Prime Day: Prime members have the chance to shop two days of incredible deals this Prime Day on 21 st and 22 nd June. Prime Day will offer exclusive access to limited time offers, new product launches, and top entertainment to help them spend less and smile more.

Over 2 Million Deals Globally: Prime members in participating countries will enjoy over 2 million deals around the world, including on top fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, and Amazon Devices, throughout the two-day epic deals event.

Plus, Deals Start Today ! Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals, including:

Amazon Devices : Save up to 50% off popular devices from 7 th June – 22 nd June, including Echo, Fire TV and Ring.

Amazon Music : Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes.

Prime Video: Prime members can get up to 50% off great movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Zombieland: Double Tap and Euphoria: Season 1. A broad selection of popular movies are also available to rent from as little as £1.99 including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Empty Man and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Audible : Prime members get three months of Audible membership for just 99p this Prime Day. Membership includes an unbeatable selection of new releases, best sellers and Audible Original audiobooks and podcasts. Offer available from today through to 22 nd June.

Kindle Unlimited – Prime members can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge if they subscribe between today and 22nd of June 2021. Deal terms and conditions apply.

Kindle Book Deals: From 15 th – 30 th June, Amazon customers will be able to discover over 300 Kindle Books on sale from 99p. Kindle Book Deal terms and conditions apply.

Amazon First Reads : During June, Prime members can choose two Kindle Books available on Amazon First Reads for no additional charge.

Prime Gaming : From today until 21 st June, Prime members can claim Battlefield 4 standard edition (value £17.99), for free on gaming.amazon.co.uk.

Amazon Brands: Save up to 20% off on select styles from Amazon brands, including home, electronic and sports essentials from Amazon Basics and Umi and Eono, furniture products for every room from Alkove, Rivet and Movian, health and personal care products from Solimo and snacks from Happy Belly.

Deals from Small Businesses : Save up to 30% on selected products from small businesses selling on Amazon, including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade from brands such as: Niré , Soundbops, Sandy Leaf Farm and Offblak, across a wide range of categories; from electronics, beauty products, homeware and gifts.

Wondery+: Prime members can get four months free of Wondery+, the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad free listening, early access to new shows and exclusive content from all your favorite Wondery originals, including “Dr. Death,” “Even the Rich” and “Business Wars.”

Amazon Fashion: Customers can shop product edits from their favorite influencers with 20% off and visit @amazonfashioneu on Instagram to discover the latest Prime Day deals from their favorite fashion brands.

Prime Wardrobe : Save £15 when you keep £100 worth of items from your first Prime Wardrobe order. Terms and conditions apply.

More Ways than Ever to Support Small Businesses

Spend £10, Get £10 : Starting on Monday 7 th June through to Sunday 20 th June, Amazon will offer a £10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend £10 on items sold by UK small businesses, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. This $100 million global promotion is fully funded by Amazon to connect customers with local small businesses selling in its store.

More Small Businesses Than Ever Before : This year, more than 300,000 sellers globally are eligible for the promotion – more than twice as many as last year – giving customers more opportunities to support small.

Prime Day Deals: Once Prime Day begins, members can use their £10 credit to purchase almost any product in Amazon’s store, including from small businesses. More than half of the items sold in Amazon’s store in the UK are from third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses.

Curated Storefront : To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.co.uk/supportsmall

Shop Small Businesses with Alexa : Echo device owners in the UK can say “Alexa, shop small business” to discover products eligible for the Spend £10, Get £10 promotion.

Tens of thousands of UK-based small and medium-sized businesses sell their products in Amazon’s stores across the world and Amazon provides practical support and services to help them grow. More than 60% of UK businesses selling on Amazon export to customers all over the world. Last year they achieved total export sales of more than £2.75bn and supported more than 85,000 job opportunities in the UK. Last year also saw the launch of the Amazon Small Business Accelerator with Enterprise Nation, the small business support network, to help 200,000 small businesses and startups across the UK respond to the impact of the pandemic and lockdown with online learning, bootcamp events, and access to free services, credits, training and support.

"We launched our business through Amazon a couple of years ago. It was so much easier doing it this way, as you have the equivalent of an in-house customer services team, marketing and fulfilment support all in one place. Without Amazon we would not have been able to grow and export to new markets along the way.” Said Andy Jefferies, co-founder Dock and Bay. “Prime Day is an important moment for us as it brings new customers to our business and has previously helped to increase sales tenfold. It’s not just the exposure you get during the event – it allows us to grow once Prime Day is over. This year the small business promotion in the run up to Prime Day also means we can deliver more products as the weather warms with more people then talking about Dock & Bay!”

Ways to Shop this Prime Day

10X AmazonSmile Donations for Customers Newly Activating AmazonSmile in the Amazon App: Customers activating AmazonSmile find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to the charity of the customer’s choice. As an added benefit for Prime Day 2021, AmazonSmile will donate 5% of the net purchase price – 10X the regular rate – on the first qualifying AmazonSmile purchase on Prime Day for every Prime member newly activating AmazonSmile in their Amazon Shopping App from today through the end of Prime Day. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu ( ☰ ), tap on “AmazonSmile,” select the charity of their choice, and turn on AmazonSmile. Regular AmazonSmile Prime customers will also have something to celebrate, with an extra special promotion running exclusively on Prime Day still to be announced.

Amazon Platinum and Classic Mastercards: All eligible Prime members will get a £30 gift card when they apply and are approved for either the Amazon Platinum Mastercard or Amazon Classic Mastercard. With an Amazon Platinum Mastercard, customers can earn 3 points on every £2 spend on Amazon and 0.5 points for every £2 spend anywhere else.

Amazon Gift Cards : Prime members will receive an additional £7 promotional credit, if they top up their Amazon account with £50 or more.

Amazon Vouchers: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply collect the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.co.uk/vouchers .

Treasure Truck: With Treasure Truck, customers can discover hand-selected product offers at amazing prices. They can opt-in at amazon.co.uk/treasuretruck or by opening the menu in the Amazon Shopping app and finding ‘Treasure Truck’ under ‘Programmes and Features’. They will receive SMS notifications whenever there’s something new to share. This Prime Day, those who act fast will find incredible limited-time deals on must-have items which could include anything from the latest electronics and trending kitchen gadgets to exclusive collectibles (often with a great discount).

Amazon Hub: Free for Prime members, customers also have the alternative, convenient option to pick up and return their Amazon packages through Amazon Hub a contactless, click and collect service.

Prime Day Helping to Create Good Jobs in the UK