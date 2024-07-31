Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attraction ran for 28 years

Model engineering enthusiasts have renewed their appeal for suitable land on which they can operate a publicly accessible miniature railway.

The plea comes from the Peterborough Society of Model Engineers which wants to rebuild its popular model railway that operated for 28 years at Thorpe Hall, Thorpe Road.

The track had to be dismantled in 2011 after the society had to leave the grounds of the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice due to building works to extend the hospice.

Society treasurer Marion Parker said: “The society is still searching for land to rebuild the miniature railway which has always been so popular with both members and the public, and the search continues to this day.

"If anyone has any thoughts or ideas that might help our search or are aware of any land that might be please contact us through our website here.”

The Society began meeting in January 1970.

As the group expanded, a portable track was obtained which was run on land leased from Peterborough engineering giant Peter Brotherhood.

During the 1980s, the society secured planning permission to set up the track at the hospice.

Members working hard during evenings and weekends to produce a miniature railway in an attractive setting, which quickly grew in popularity and continued until 2011.

Marion said: “The society still keeps busy, with exhibitions, portable track outings, and visits to other societies.

"But the other occupation of the society is the search for land to rebuild the miniature railway.”