Leading UK healthcare provider secures acquisition 

Angelcare PLC, a leading UK provider of healthcare services, has announced a new acquisition.

The Harrow-based company has taken over Almond Care Providers, a specialist-supported living provider based in South London, for an undisclosed amount.

It marks a strategic milestone in Angelcare’s mission to diversify and enhance its care service offerings. Ravi Ruparelia, Director of AngelCare PLC, said: “We are particularly proud to welcome Almond Care Providers into the Angelcare family.

“This is an important step in our growth strategy, and we are committed to supporting Almond Care in becoming a leader in supported living services across the region.”

Almond Care Providers, established over a decade ago, has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional supported living services and has grown significantly since its inception.

This acquisition positions AngelCare to further expand its reach, supporting vulnerable communities across the South East.

Mark Neeley, Commercial Banker at Coutts, whose expertise was instrumental in facilitating the transaction, said: "We are delighted to have supported Angelcare PLC in the acquisition of Almond Care, further developing their breadth of care services across the market.

“This deal demonstrates our continued commitment to providing tailored financial solutions for our highly-valued clients, specifically in the social care space.

”With this acquisition, Angelcare PLC continues its dedication to delivering compassionate, high-quality care solutions to communities across the UK. “