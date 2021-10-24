Stamford artist opens exhibition - ahead of TV appearance

Meesh with Yvette Diaz-Munoz of Stamford Anti racism Group and Jo Kemp, owner of The Blonde Beet

Michelle “Meesh” Fernandes - a part-time registrar in Peterborough - opened the exhibition at The Blonde Beet plant-based food cafe and bistro in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, on Sunday with a launch event raising funds for Stamford Anti Racism Group.

During the national lockdown, Meesh began exploring using bold and vibrant colour to create contemporary portraiture that strives to convey emotion, depth and connection with the viewer.

This exhibition - which is open to the public until November 7 - is a reflection on her creative journey throughout lockdown until now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meesh at the exhibition launch

She has previously exhibited at the Mall Galleries Figurative Art Now 2021 and is a contestant on the current series of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2021, appearing next Wednesday’s episode (October 27th).