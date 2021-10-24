Stamford artist opens exhibition - ahead of TV appearance
A Stamford artist who is set to feature on Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year 2021 television series this month now has her work on exhibition in the town.
Michelle “Meesh” Fernandes - a part-time registrar in Peterborough - opened the exhibition at The Blonde Beet plant-based food cafe and bistro in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, on Sunday with a launch event raising funds for Stamford Anti Racism Group.
During the national lockdown, Meesh began exploring using bold and vibrant colour to create contemporary portraiture that strives to convey emotion, depth and connection with the viewer.
This exhibition - which is open to the public until November 7 - is a reflection on her creative journey throughout lockdown until now.
She has previously exhibited at the Mall Galleries Figurative Art Now 2021 and is a contestant on the current series of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2021, appearing next Wednesday’s episode (October 27th).
Guests at the launch evening were able to hear more about her work and grab a sneak peak.