New man at the helm of luxury hotel group

The William Cecil Hotel, Stamford

The Hillbrooke Hotels collection, which has locations in both the New Forest and Lincolnshire, prides itself on offering true retreats for both leisure and business stays — as well as recruiting some of the best talent in the industry.

Having been the Operations Director at Hillbrooke Hotels for more than 10 years, Paul took on a senior role within Bespoke Hotels, the UK’s largest independent hotel group, where he was Regional Director and responsible for several high profile properties within the brand’s collection.

Commenting on the new role, Paul Brown said: “It’s a privilege to be back working with Hillbrooke hotels and its fantastic team, all of whom have worked so hard to steady the ship during the pandemic.”

Paul Brown - Managing Director of Hillbrooke Hotels

In his position as Managing Director, Paul will be able to call upon more than 18 years’ experience of running 4 and 5 star establishments across the UK — from luxury boutique hotels to larger branded chains. His managerial career started at the Victoria at Holkham, often referred to as one of the first ‘boutique’ hotels in the country, which helped lay the foundations of his understanding and appreciation for the particular needs of boutique properties.

With extensive hotel know-how and a strong team behind him, Paul will now help to ensure the highest standards are maintained across all four hotels within the collection, ensuring consistency and quality.