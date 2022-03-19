Burghley House which reopens on March 19. Photo: Matty Graham
Burghley House and Gardens: 10 great reasons to visit in 2022

Burghley House near Stamford opened for the new season this weekend - kicking off a packed programme of events with a revealing look at the personal collections of two countesses spanning more than 200 years.

As well as nationally important collections and spectacular architecture, Burghley is also home to two public gardens, free-to-enter parkland, and events – ranging from fine food markets and a TVR car rally, to summer proms and a Classic Ibiza concert.

For full details of opening times, all events and to book online tickets, which cost £20 for adults and £9 for children, visit www.burghley.co.uk or telephone 01780 752451.

1. Sculpture Garden

The Sculpture Garden, an intriguing and evolving garden with hidden pathways and secret features creating a natural gallery. Photo: Neil Hepworth

2. Burghley Battle Proms

The House will be the magnificent backdrop for the 17th annual Battle Proms Picnic Concert, acelebration with music, fireworks, spitfire, cannons, and cavalry on July 9.

3. Beastly Boring Tours

Beastly Boring Tours, fun tours for children with costumed guides available every school holiday throughout the year

4. Burghley Christmas Fair

Festive fun and seasonal shopping take over for the Burghley Christmas Fair in December

Burghley HouseGardensStamford
