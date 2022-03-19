Burghley House and Gardens: 10 great reasons to visit in 2022

As well as nationally important collections and spectacular architecture, Burghley is also home to two public gardens, free-to-enter parkland, and events – ranging from fine food markets and a TVR car rally, to summer proms and a Classic Ibiza concert.
For full details of opening times, all events and to book online tickets, which cost £20 for adults and £9 for children, visit www.burghley.co.uk or telephone 01780 752451.
1. Sculpture Garden
The Sculpture Garden, an intriguing and evolving garden with hidden pathways and secret features creating a natural gallery. Photo: Neil Hepworth
2. Burghley Battle Proms
The House will be the magnificent backdrop for the 17th annual Battle Proms Picnic Concert, acelebration with music, fireworks, spitfire, cannons, and cavalry on July 9.
3. Beastly Boring Tours
Beastly Boring Tours, fun tours for children with costumed guides available every school holiday throughout the year
4. Burghley Christmas Fair
Festive fun and seasonal shopping take over for the Burghley Christmas Fair in December