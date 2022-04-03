In Crowd / Party Animals Mama Liz's Voodoo Lounge in Stamford ENGEMN00120110225204953
A night out at Stamford’s Voodoo Lounge in 2011

Mama Liz’s in Stamford has built up quite a reputation over the years - a go-to bar and cajun food restaurant.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 5:00 am

Underneath the North Street venue is Voodoo Lounge - a vaulted Victorian wine cellar - which has attracted acts from all over the world.

This dip into the archives goes back to February 2011.

1. 2011 at Voodoo Lounge

In Crowd / Party Animals Mama Liz's Voodoo Lounge in Stamford ENGEMN00120110225205005
Photo: Midlands

Photo: Midlands

2. 2011 at Voodoo Lounge

In Crowd / Party Animals Mama Liz's Voodoo Lounge in Stamford ENGEMN00120110225205017
Photo: Midlands

Photo: Midlands

3. 2011 at Voodoo Lounge

In Crowd / Party Animals Mama Liz's Voodoo Lounge in Stamford ENGEMN00120110225205029
Photo: Midlands

Photo: Midlands

4. 2011 at Voodoo Lounge

In Crowd / Party Animals Mama Liz's Voodoo Lounge in Stamford ENGEMN00120110225205040
Photo: Midlands

Photo: Midlands

Stamford
