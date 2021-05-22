A first look at Stamford restaurant offering you a taste of the world

The stunning new venue on All Saints Place – with an incredible gluten free menu – is to be found upstairs above Pan-Asian favourite Hoppi Dorri, which itself has had a makeover and reopens next week.

Orbis is the brainchild of Jonny Spencer, who opened Orbis in Oakham last year and despite the constant interruptions by lockdown has been unbelievably well received.

So he has brought the undeniable Orbis style – and the ground-breaking menu – to Stamford.

“ I have brought the restaurant manager from Oakham so we can have the continuity of what we started in Oakham and the same vision here in Stamford,” said Johnny, who has also created 14 new hospitality jobs .

“And the refurbishment has absolutely delivered in terms of what we set out to do here. I can’t wait for it to open and to start serving people again.”

Hoppi Dorri, known for its soul food and sushi, will have a slightly elevated menu, as well as its new look, bringing a more Asian fusion feel to the dishes on offer when diners return next week.

The hotly-anticipated opening of Orbis meanwhile promises more of the brand’s “flavours from around the world” – international dishes on small plates and innovative cocktails – and all gluten free .

1. Inside Orbis and Hoppi Dorri Orbis Restaurant, All Saint's Place, Stamford EMN-210517-183719009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Inside Orbis and Hoppi Dorri Orbis Restaurant, All Saint's Place, Stamford EMN-210517-183656009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Inside Orbis and Hoppi Dorri Orbis Restaurant, All Saint's Place, Stamford EMN-210517-183708009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Inside Orbis and Hoppi Dorri Orbis Restaurant, All Saint's Place, Stamford EMN-210517-183741009 Photo: Midlands Buy photo