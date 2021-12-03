A Dickens classic redone and brought to a Stamford stage

A Christmas Carol at Stamford Arts Centre

A large cast of 23 will be bringing this classic tale to life in Mortimer’s lively witty version of the famous story, at 7.45pm on December 8-11 and December 16-18 (plus a matinee on the 11th) .

There have been many adaptations of Charles Dickens’ novel, but this one was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the dialogue is very faithful to the original story.

It is also full of music and laughter, thrills and chills and promises to be ideal family entertainment for the Christmas season.

The colourful production tells a compelling story of redemption which captures the spirit of Victorian London with its many familiar and loved characters.

“Ebenezer Scrooge has the darkest heart in London, a miser with a love for nothing except money. He is feared and despised until one Christmas Eve he learns, at last, the true meaning of Christmas.

Co-directors, Heather Wass and Liz Cullum, said: “Our production was originally scheduled for December 2020 but, due to the pandemic, it had to be cancelled. So, we are especially delighted, at last, to be bringing this play we love to the Stamford stage. The enthusiastic cast, from youngsters to the more mature in the company, are being kept busy at rehearsals. Besides chorus, they play multiple roles, with some quick changes of character and costume. Period music, singing and the creation of live sound (soundscapes) are all in the talented hands of our musical director, Andrew Forbes.